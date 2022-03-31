Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.57 and last traded at $42.57. Approximately 2,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 338,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.05.

SILK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,119,000 after acquiring an additional 449,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,479,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,333,000 after acquiring an additional 63,415 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,737,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,600,000 after purchasing an additional 72,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,517,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,647,000 after purchasing an additional 526,930 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

