Silver Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:SLCR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 12,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 41,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Get Silver Crest Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLCR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 152.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the third quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.