SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) COO Steven W. Adam Sells 10,000 Shares

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) COO Steven W. Adam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.17. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

SBOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at $348,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 192.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 32,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

