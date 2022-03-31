Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMPL. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.
Shares of Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,156. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $43.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
