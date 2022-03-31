Single Point Partners LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW traded down $10.08 on Wednesday, reaching $209.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,067,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,048. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $138.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.92.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.43.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

