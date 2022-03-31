Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.52.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS opened at $136.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.52.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock worth $6,223,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.