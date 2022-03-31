SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives $84.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $48,356,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,764,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,126,000 after purchasing an additional 635,270 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at about $22,381,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 50.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 804,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,249,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after acquiring an additional 228,788 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLG opened at $81.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.66.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.96%.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

