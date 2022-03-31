SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 524 ($6.86) and last traded at GBX 526 ($6.89). 121,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 157,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 532 ($6.97).

The firm has a market cap of £808.70 million and a PE ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 514.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 516.08.

Get SL Private Equity alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from SL Private Equity’s previous dividend of $3.40. This represents a yield of 0.78%. SL Private Equity’s payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.