SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 524 ($6.86) and last traded at GBX 526 ($6.89). 121,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 157,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 532 ($6.97).
The firm has a market cap of £808.70 million and a PE ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 514.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 516.08.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from SL Private Equity’s previous dividend of $3.40. This represents a yield of 0.78%. SL Private Equity’s payout ratio is presently 0.09%.
SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.
