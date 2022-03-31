SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Up 53.2% in March

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the February 28th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SMECF opened at $559.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $566.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $614.80. SMC has a 12 month low of $514.05 and a 12 month high of $744.23.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

