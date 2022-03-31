Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.02) to GBX 1,442 ($18.89) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.20. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 171,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

