Smurfit Kappa Group Plc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.47 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the company will earn $3.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

SMFKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Kappa Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.44. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

