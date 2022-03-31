SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNCAF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS SNCAF traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

