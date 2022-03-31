SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Director Sells C$130,683.97 in Stock

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$130,683.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at C$114,405.52.
Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$30.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 7.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.63. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$24.70 and a 12-month high of C$38.25.
SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About SNC-Lavalin Group (Get Rating)
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.
