SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Director Sells C$130,683.97 in Stock

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$130,683.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at C$114,405.52.

Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$30.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 7.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.63. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$24.70 and a 12-month high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNC. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.57.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

