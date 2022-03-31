Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IPOD)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 23,009 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,070% compared to the typical volume of 1,966 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

