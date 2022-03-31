Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ DNAD opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNAD. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,174,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

