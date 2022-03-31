Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Down to $85.54

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $85.54, but opened at $83.15. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $85.16, with a volume of 5,098 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. Bank of America cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,851 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,103,000 after buying an additional 1,417,787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $42,955,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,318,000 after acquiring an additional 841,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after acquiring an additional 569,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

