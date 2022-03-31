Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

OTMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

OTMO stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

