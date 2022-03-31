Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Short Interest Up 66.0% in March

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,800 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the February 28th total of 378,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 278,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

SOI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

SOI stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.18 million, a PE ratio of -273.25 and a beta of 1.47. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,050.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $17,886,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $36,498,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,626,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 463,187 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 267,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 472,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 220,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.