Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Solo Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

DTC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $11,719,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,091,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,698,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,689,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTC. Citigroup reduced their target price on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

