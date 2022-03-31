Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,338 KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of KBA stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,645. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $49.02.

