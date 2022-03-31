Solstein Capital LLC Invests $54,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,088,000 after acquiring an additional 752,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after acquiring an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after acquiring an additional 240,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

TSCO traded up $6.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.85. 44,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,721. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.42 and a 200 day moving average of $218.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.