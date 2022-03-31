Solstein Capital LLC Sells 30 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Solstein Capital LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 140.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $935.68.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,921 shares of company stock worth $62,411,803 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,090.44. The company had a trading volume of 450,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,265,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.52, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $895.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $950.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

