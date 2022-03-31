Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the February 28th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

SNOA stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $13.36. The company has a market cap of $11.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNOA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.46% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

