Southern Company (NYSE:SOLN) Short Interest Update

Southern Company (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the February 28th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of SOLN stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $55.10. The company had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,813. Southern has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $54.89.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.8438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Southern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
