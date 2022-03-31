Southern Company (NYSE:SOLN) Short Interest Update

Southern Company (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the February 28th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of SOLN stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $55.10. The company had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,813. Southern has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $54.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.8438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southern stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Southern Company ( NYSE:SOLN Get Rating ) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Southern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

