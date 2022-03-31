Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Down 4.8%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.94. 601,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 38,764,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after acquiring an additional 53,796,122 shares in the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,588,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

