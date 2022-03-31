SpareBank 1 Helgeland (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of SpareBank 1 Helgeland (OTCMKTS:HGDPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
HGDPF stock remained flat at $$14.50 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. SpareBank 1 Helgeland has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $15.28.
SpareBank 1 Helgeland Company Profile (Get Rating)
