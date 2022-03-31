SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,414,000 after buying an additional 235,937 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,499,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,001,000 after buying an additional 219,980 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,490,000 after buying an additional 73,540 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 774,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,689,000 after buying an additional 45,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 661,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,807,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $102.92. 95,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,609,385. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.38 and a 200 day moving average of $106.66. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.43 and a twelve month high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

