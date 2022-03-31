SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 403,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 12,945,509 shares.The stock last traded at $72.21 and had previously closed at $71.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

