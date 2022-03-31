Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Announces Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.010 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $(0.01)-0.01 EPS.

SPWH stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.77. 10,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,142. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $472.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 559,150 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,278.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 152,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 141,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 102,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

