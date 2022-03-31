Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.010-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.54 million.Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.01)-0.01 EPS.

SPWH traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 27,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,142. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $476.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPWH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

