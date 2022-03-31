S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

STBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

STBA stock opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.69.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,792,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 45,803 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

