St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $59.51 on Thursday. St. Joe has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $4,048,282.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $479,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 273,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,357. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

