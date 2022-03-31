Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Research Coverage Started at Johnson Rice

Equities research analysts at Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stabilis Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of SLNG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,138. The firm has a market cap of $90.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Stabilis Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $10.47.

Stabilis Solutions ( NASDAQ:SLNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 10.11%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Stabilis Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

