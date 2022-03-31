STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

STAG opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.30. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,422 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $76,280,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 67.2% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,241,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,998,000 after acquiring an additional 901,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,258,000 after acquiring an additional 877,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

