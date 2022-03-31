STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.
STAG opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.30. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $48.27.
In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,422 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $76,280,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 67.2% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,241,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,998,000 after acquiring an additional 901,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,258,000 after acquiring an additional 877,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.
About STAG Industrial (Get Rating)
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.