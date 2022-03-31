State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 55.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,721. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

