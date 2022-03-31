State of Michigan Retirement System Has $16.42 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $16,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Exelon by 102.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In related news, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $47.65. 142,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,069,324. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.