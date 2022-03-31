State of Michigan Retirement System Has $8.98 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 644.1% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 36,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after buying an additional 24,678 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,341. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.13. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $177.91 and a one year high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.42.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

