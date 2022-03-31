State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $6,521,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.27. 41,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,247. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

