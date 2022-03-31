State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $73,636,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 39.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ResMed by 901.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,145,000 after acquiring an additional 171,267 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 597.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 181,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,260,000 after buying an additional 155,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $3.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.31. 2,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.34 and its 200-day moving average is $253.83. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.09 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

