State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 282.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth $63,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,429. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.47.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

