Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.58

Shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $1.16. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 552,431 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.64 million during the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 266.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 161,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 48,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 1,255.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 157,303 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Connect during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in Steel Connect by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 115,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Connect during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect Company Profile (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

