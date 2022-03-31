Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the February 28th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.78. 57,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,559. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 52.72%. The business had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCM. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Hovde Group cut Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

