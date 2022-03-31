Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the February 28th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.78. 57,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,559. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 52.72%. The business had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCM. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Hovde Group cut Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.
