Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 2,605 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $103,236.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,682 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $68,289.20.

On Thursday, March 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $48,357.52.

On Monday, January 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $220,975.70.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,995 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $412,636.95.

On Monday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 29,167 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $2,574,571.09.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.74. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,131,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,446,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 160.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after acquiring an additional 800,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 30.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after acquiring an additional 718,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at about $73,013,000.

A number of analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.