Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,020 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 9,642% compared to the average volume of 31 call options.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,940,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $36.56.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.20. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

