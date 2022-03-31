StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADC. Bank of America started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

NYSE:ADC opened at $65.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $75.95.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

