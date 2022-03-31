StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ASPS opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $192.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions ( NASDAQ:ASPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, CEO William B. Shepro acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $49,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions (Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

