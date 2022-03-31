StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

NYSE:ASX opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASX. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

