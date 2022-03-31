StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADSK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Shares of ADSK opened at $221.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $186.29 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,211. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

