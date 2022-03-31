StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

AxoGen stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.77. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after acquiring an additional 71,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 374,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

