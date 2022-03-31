StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.71.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

